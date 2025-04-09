'Such a fine won't stop us' – UCI hits Forster and Schurter with 800 CHF penalty for defying reduced podium size rules at 2025 Mountain Bike World Series opener

By published

The fourth and fifth placed cross-country riders joined men's elite podium in Brazil on Sunday to support broad rider objections to decision cutting podium from five to three

The riders decided there would be a five rider podium in the men&#039;s elite XCO race at the first round of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The riders decided there would be a five rider podium in the men's elite XCO race at the first round of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Thömus maxon)

The UCI has delivered a hefty penalty to Lars Forster (Thömus maxon) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) for defying the regulations cutting the UCI Whoop Mountain Bike World Series elite cross-country Olympic (XCO) podiums down to three. The fourth and fifth placed duo jumped onto the elite men’s podium at Brazil’s opening round on Sunday in a move to support a widespread rider campaign to keep the long-embedded five-rider podium alive.

Ahead of the start of competition more than 120 riders, including the entire men’s and women’s top 30, had put their names to a statement strongly objecting to the move to cut the three-decade-long tradition of five rider podiums –  a unique feature of the discipline that the rider statement said helped provide a greater opportunity for smaller teams and breakthrough riders to share the spotlight.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Lotte Kopecky on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

'We pushed hard on the cobblestones' - Lotte Kopecky full-gas on Paris-Roubaix recon in hunt for Flanders-Roubaix double
Allied Able gravel bike

Allied launches new Able gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance and gravel race geometry
Lotte Kopecky on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

'We pushed hard on the cobblestones' - Lotte Kopecky full-gas on Paris-Roubaix recon in hunt for Flanders-Roubaix double
See more latest
Most Popular
Lotte Kopecky on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix
'We pushed hard on the cobblestones' - Lotte Kopecky full-gas on Paris-Roubaix recon in hunt for Flanders-Roubaix double
Allied Able gravel bike
Allied launches new Able gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance and gravel race geometry
The Ridley Grifn RS test bike
Looking for a versatile and capable all-road bike? At 43% off, this Belgian bike offers excellent value for money
UAE Team Emirates&#039; Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar arrives for a press conference ahead of the Tour of Flanders cycling race in Waregem on April 3, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar off the pace and in trouble the day after his Tour of Flanders dominance
A new Wahoo Roam 3 computer mounted to some handlebars
Wahoo announces new Elemnt Roam and Bolt computers, plus new Trackr Radar, but you can't buy them yet
2025 Tour of Flanders: Wout van Aert on a cobbled climb
'Paris-Roubaix suits Wout the best' - Visma-Lease a Bike confident about Van Aert's chances in the Hell of the North
TOPSHOT Lotto Soudal Florian Vermeersch from Belgium 2nd L competes during the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix oneday classic cycling race between Compiegne and Roubaix northern France on October 3 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
Will a wet Paris-Roubaix derail Tadej Pogačar's debut?
BOURGENBRESSE FRANCE JULY 13 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Stage winner Fergus Browning of Australia and Team Trinity Racing competes in the breakaway during the 36th Tour de lAin 2024 Stage 1 a 1373km stage from Laiz to BourgenBresse on July 13 2024 in BourgenBresse France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Fergus Browning gets his chance with late signing to Hagens Berman Jayco
Brendan Johnston (Giant) at the 2025 edition of RADL GRVL, the gravel race which runs alongside the Tour Down Under
Chasing a winning trajectory for Unbound – Brendan Johnston opens third US gravel season with Salty Lizard win
Junior team in Belgium for April 2025 racing
Ashlin Barry, Enzo Hincapie go one-two in German stage race for Team USA to set up 'team cohesion' for Paris-Roubaix Juniors