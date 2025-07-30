'You gotta try' – Breakaway caught but Brodie Chapman gets a moment in the spotlight on Tour de France Femmes debut

Australian UAE Team ADQ rider awarded most combative prize on stage 5

UAE Team ADQ&#039;s Australian rider Brodie Chapman celebrates on the podium with the most combative rider&#039;s award after the 5th stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 165.8 km from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou to Gueret, in Gueret, central France on July 30, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Brodie Chapman with the most aggressive rider prize after stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has undoubtedly been a tough Tour de France Femmes for UAE Team ADQ, first with Elisa Longo Borghini out, then Eleonora Gasparrini and Karlijn Swinkels. Yet it’s clear after the efforts of the remaining riders on stage 5 that the motivation to make the most of the race hasn’t died, it has just shifted focus.

“Hey, you gotta try, don't you? That's what we're here for. Sport is entertainment at the end of the day,” Brodie Chapman told Cyclingnews in Guéret after heading up to the stage to take the prize for the most combative rider on stage 5.

