'You feel the pressure, but feel proud, too' - Domen Novak ready for defence of Tadej Pogačar's world title in Rwanda

When it's put to Domen Novak that he and his Slovenian teammates will have the easiest job possible when it comes to defending Tadej Pogačar's rainbow jersey in the fast-approaching UCI Road World Championships, the 30-year-old responds with a broad grin.

It's true that when Pogačar attacked last year with 100 kilometres to go in Zurich, that was effectively his Slovenian teammates' job done for the day. They could easily have climbed off and gone to watch him ride to victory from the comfort of the Slovenian team bus.

Novak points out that defending a title, rather than going for it the first time, will make for a fresh series of challenges. So, too will the demanding Rwanda course and racing at altitude.

For Pogačar, there is the added sense of responsibility that riding for the number one rider in the world automatically brings. Particularly when that rider has been wearing a rainbow jersey for the last 12 months.

"Last year it was like that," Novak told Cyclingnews about his 'easy' role in Zurich as Pogačar completed his solo attack.

"But this year, we will see how it's going. I think the course is pretty good for him, so we will try our best to win it again.

"It's hard to say if the course will be more difficult, really it's the riders who make a race hard. There's certainly a lot of climbing, like in a Classic, and by the end in those races, after 200 kilometres not a lot of riders still have the legs."

In any case, as Novak says, a rider as versatile and powerful as Pogačar - and who showed excellent form in Canada - can shine on any kind of terrain, regardless of where the race takes place.

"When Tadej plans to be ready, he's ready," Novak said. "I think he needs a few race days and that pace to open up the engine, and then we'll see.

"You know Tadej, he can win almost every day, and I think he will come in the best shape. We have quite a good team, and we'll try to bring him into the best place possible so he can go for the win."

Novak is not totally certain of where he'll fit in the Slovenian order of battle on Sunday, 28, in Rwanda.

Given the absence in Africa of Slovenian stalwart Jan Tratnik - the last teammate to stay with Pogačar in Zurich before he blasted off and who has something of a team captain's role in the squad - there may need to be some alterations.

Primož Roglič, Matej Mohorič, Luka Mezgec, Gal Glivar, Matevž Govekar, Jaka Primožič and Matic Žumer will also compete in the road race.

"I don't know specifically what my job is but I think I'll start pulling after 150 kilometres and try to make some selection and then we will see," he said.

"We've lost a lot with no Jan Tratnik because he's a strong rider and he's got some problems with injuries right now. But we will see how the race is going. Maybe I will need to take his place. In any case, everybody will try their best and we'll try to win."

Apart from his own talents, Novak has the advantage in a World's team of being a trade teammate at UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"I know Tadej very well, especially in the races, what he likes to do and when and how he works best.

"It's special to race at Worlds because with the National team it's always a bit different. In UAE, we know each other, and in the National team there are other riders you don't know so well."

Discussions to finalize the details of the Slovenian strategy, such as the role to be played by Roglič, will be made "once we get there."

"We haven't talked about that yet," Novak said.

After an exceptionally hard Vuelta, Novak admitted that he is not in as good shape as last year, but he's confident that, as he puts it, "I'll step up for the Worlds.

"It'll be special to be racing in Africa, but also it's special racing for Tadej in these kinds of events too. I'll try to do as much as possible for him, and that's what matters."

Last year, after victory in the World Championships, he said, while Pogačar was logically given a hero's welcome on returning to Slovenia, for him, it was back to business as usual in other races. But that didn't - and doesn't - alter the sense of achievement at being part of a massive success for his country's cycling, he added.

"For me, it was normal, but with Tadej it's very different. I went directly to a race in Croatia, and when you don't go home directly, it's always a bit of a comedown.

"But for me, racing with Tadej is a dream situation - always. It's sometimes more pressure when you race, but you also feel very proud."