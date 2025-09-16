'You feel the pressure, but feel proud, too' - Domen Novak ready for defence of Tadej Pogačar's world title in Rwanda

Nine-rider Slovenian squad, including Primož Roglič, will ride for Pogačar on demanding Rwanda road race course

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Maxim Van Gils of Team Belgium, Domen Novak, Jaka Primozic, Jan Tratnik of Team Slovenia during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 273.9km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Domen Novak and Tadej Pogačar race in the Slovenian green colours in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it's put to Domen Novak that he and his Slovenian teammates will have the easiest job possible when it comes to defending Tadej Pogačar's rainbow jersey in the fast-approaching UCI Road World Championships, the 30-year-old responds with a broad grin.

It's true that when Pogačar attacked last year with 100 kilometres to go in Zurich, that was effectively his Slovenian teammates' job done for the day. They could easily have climbed off and gone to watch him ride to victory from the comfort of the Slovenian team bus.

For Pogačar, there is the added sense of responsibility that riding for the number one rider in the world automatically brings. Particularly when that rider has been wearing a rainbow jersey for the last 12 months.

"Last year it was like that," Novak told Cyclingnews about his 'easy' role in Zurich as Pogačar completed his solo attack.

In any case, as Novak says, a rider as versatile and powerful as Pogačar - and who showed excellent form in Canada - can shine on any kind of terrain, regardless of where the race takes place.

Given the absence in Africa of Slovenian stalwart Jan Tratnik - the last teammate to stay with Pogačar in Zurich before he blasted off and who has something of a team captain's role in the squad - there may need to be some alterations.

Primož Roglič, Matej Mohorič, Luka Mezgec, Gal Glivar, Matevž Govekar, Jaka Primožič and Matic Žumer will also compete in the road race.

Discussions to finalize the details of the Slovenian strategy, such as the role to be played by Roglič, will be made "once we get there."

Last year, after victory in the World Championships, he said, while Pogačar was logically given a hero's welcome on returning to Slovenia, for him, it was back to business as usual in other races. But that didn't - and doesn't - alter the sense of achievement at being part of a massive success for his country's cycling, he added.

