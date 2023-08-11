You could win a replica of the bikes ridden by Marianne Vos and Annemiek Van Vleuten at Worlds

World Bicycle Relief is the official global charity partner of the UCI World Championships 2023 and to celebrate, it has four top spec women’s bikes donated by leading pro cyclists and their sponsors that you can win when you make a donation.

As well as copies of the road bikes ridden by Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos, there are also replicas of the mountain bikes ridden by Evie Richards and Kate Courtney to be won.

World Bicycle Relief started its work in 2005 and since then has provided over 740,000 purpose-designed Buffalo bikes to individuals, families and communities worldwide. It aims to distribute over one million bikes by 2025. The charity has also trained more than 3,000 bicycle mechanics to help keep them running.

It says that it donates around 70 per cent of the bikes it distributes to women riders in rural communities in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America, allowing them to access education, health care, work and other vital services.

All the bikes come with top spec SRAM AXS groupsets (Image credit: World Bicycle Relief)

The bikes donated as prizes include a size small Cervélo S5 with a SRAM Red AXS groupset as ridden by Marianne Vos, the most successful woman cyclist of all time. Win Annemiek van Vleuten’s spec bike and you’ll be riding a size XS world-champion livery Canyon Aeroad CFR, also kitted out with SRAM Red AXS.

You can also opt for a draw to win a pro-level mountain bike (Image credit: World Bicycle Relief)

The other two prizes are size medium mountain bikes. The replica of Evie Richards’ bike is a Trek Factory Racing team edition Trek Supercaliber 9.9 with SRAM XX Eagle groupset, while Kate Courtney’s ride is a custom-painted Scott Spark RC with components from SRAM, Rockshox and Syncros.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is to make a donation to World Bicycle Relief. Full specs are on the WBR ViPrize entry page and you can opt for which bike you’d like to win when donating.

The prize draw will take place on 30 September 2023. Full prize draw terms and conditions are here.