'You are almost dead’ without top form – Marlen Reusser first of Tour de France Femmes GC favourites to fall as illness sparks opening stage abandon

Liane Lippert crash also kills Movistar’s plan B for stage 1 to Plumelec

Marlen Reusser helps teammate Liane Lippert on stage 1 of the Tour de France
Marlen Reusser goes to her Movistar team mate's aid when, after already having fallen behind, she comes across the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the run into the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Marlen Reusser was unquestionably one of the key favourites after claiming runner-up spots at both the Vuelta Femenina and the Giro d’Italia as well as victory at Tour de Suisse and Vuelta a Burgos.

However, doubts were raised on the eve of the race when she couldn't shake an illness that had first taken hold at the Giro d'Italia on the eve of the Tour.

