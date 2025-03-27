Yellow cards for Milan, Kristoff and Schwarzmann at crash-hit Classic Brugge-De Panne

No sprint relegation from Lidl-Trek rider who pushed Uno-X Mobility rider away at high speed

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 26 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) on the podium at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing second in a close sprint after a crash-hit lead out at Classic Brugge-De Panne, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was handed a yellow card by the UCI race jury and 500CHF fine. Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) was also punished in the same way for "obstruction by a rider in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider".

Milan was not relegated in the sprint because the 'obstruction' came before the sprint unfolded. The Lidl-Trek rider was seen using his head to push the Uno-X Mobility rider aside, who had knocked into him with his shoulders, at around 1.5km to go.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

