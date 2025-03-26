Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final

By published

Madis Mihkels takes third place in final sprint

Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Juan Sebastian Molano gave UAE Team Emirates their 20th victory of the 2025 season, surviving a crash-filled finale in the 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne that claimed many of the pre-race favourites before surging to the win with 400 metres to go.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) closed down the gap but couldn't quite get past before the line and had to settle for second. Estonian Madis Mihkels sprinted in for third.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio during the 2025 Milan-San Remo
'I think he has a chance' – Mathieu van der Poel considers Tadej Pogačar a serious Paris-Roubaix threat
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
MARGUERITTES FRANCE FEBRUARY 06 Martin Svrcek of Slovakia and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 2 a 16583km stage from Domessargues to Marguerittes on February 06 2025 in Marguerittes France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Martin Svrček's harrowing crash on Cipressa descent in Milan-San Remo sparks call for new safety measures
Latest in Race-results
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
More race results
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
See more latest
Most Popular
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: Matthew Brennan of Ireland and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel
UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland
Jack Ward and Sophie Marr clinch Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco spots with ProVelo Super League wins
Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2025
Milan-San Remo: Mathieu van der Poel withstands attacks from Tadej Pogačar to win Via Roma sprint

Latest on Cyclingnews