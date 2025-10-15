XDS Astana snap up Cristián Rodríguez from dying Arkéa-B&B Hotels team

Spaniard inks one-year deal as team extends with Gate, Malucelli

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: (L-R) Frank Van Den Broek of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL and Cristian Rodriguez of Spain and Team Arkea - B&amp;amp;B Hotels compete in the breakaway during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cristian Rodriguez in the breakaway during the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristián Rodríguez, from the soon-to-be dissolved Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, has landed with XDS Astana for the 2026 season on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Spaniard competed with the French team for the past three years, and was previously with TotalEnergies and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA.

Rodríguez had a strong showing in 2025 with a victory in the UCI 1.1 Mercan'Tour Classic, a second place in the 1.1 Andorra Morabanc Classic, and 20th overall in the Tour de France.

"I'm really happy to join such a big team as XDS Astana Team," Rodríguez said in the team's press release. "It's a legendary squad with a long history, performing at the highest level for many years. I'm grateful to the team for believing in me as a rider, and I'll do everything I can to repay that trust."

Rodríguez's other notable results include second overall in the 2022 Ruta del Sol, and a stage win and the overall victory in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda. He is now looking for more success with XDS Astana.

"I'm really happy to continue racing with XDS Astana Team – it's an incredible team! This year we had an ambitious goal to collect as many points as possible and stay in the WorldTour, and together we achieved it," Malucelli said.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

