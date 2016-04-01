Women's Tour of Flanders: 'I know how hard it is to do the double,' says Longo Borghini

Image 1 of 5 Wiggle Honda teammates Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate going one-two at Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini after winning the Tour of Flanders Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini lets her champagne off a little too early after winning the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's just won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) will start the Women's Tour of Flanders as the defending champion after winning last year's race with an impressive solo attack that saw her cross the finish line in Oudenaarde with the biggest victory of her career. The Italian no doubt wants to reclaim that title on Sunday but she knows just how hard it will be to win the race a second consecutive time.

"I'm excited to race this weekend," Longo Borghini said in a team press release. "It's a beautiful feeling to start with number one on my back on Sunday, but I know how hard it is to 'do the double.'"

Not only does the challenging course and world-class field make it a tall order, she has also just recovered from an illness that took her out of the third round of the Women's WorldTour at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio on March 20.

Longo Borghini recovered enough to play a role for her Wiggle High5 team at Gent-Wevelgem and Pajot Hills Classic.

"I've been sick for long time and my shape it's not yet at the top," Longo Borghini said. "On my side, I have strong riders that can make the race hard, so let's make the best out this race!"

What made Wiggle High5 success so thrilling last year was their 1-2 finish with Jolien D’hoore taking the sprint for second place. The Belgian champion will once again be one of the most powerful on the start line, and could potentially win herself, especially if the race comes down to a sprint.

Wiggle High5 for Women's Tour of Flanders: Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Jolien D’hoore, Chloe Hosking, Emma Johansson, Elisa Longo Borghini and Amy Pieters.