News shorts: Boom considering a cross comeback, Malori and Longo Borghini secure Olympic status

Image 1 of 5 Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates after winning the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lars Boom on stage for the sign in before stage 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 2015 Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani wins the final stage in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini)

Boom considering a cyclo-cross comeback

After reports that Zdenek Stybar may race cyclo-cross this winter, it seems that Dutchman Lars Boom may also return to off-road racing.

Boom is a multiple national champion and won the 2008 world title ahead of Stybar and Sven Nys. He has focused on road racing in recent years and will again be part of the Astana team in 2016. However, his manager has revealed Boom has bought 40 cyclo-cross tyres after returning from his honeymoon.

“I’m keen to take part in some races,” Boom confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws. “I like to train off road in the winter and I’ve bought some cross tubs, so I can’t lie. I’d like to do some races that fit in with my programme. Of course I’ll have to ask Astana permission first but I don’t think they’ll be against me doing some races.

Viviani, Malori and Longo Borghini earn Olympic status

Elia Viviani, Adriano Malori and Elisa Longo Borghini have been selected for Italy’s Club Olimpico thanks to the their results in 2015 and potential of winning medals in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next summer.

Viviani was third in the Omnium at the Track World Championships last March and won the European title Omnium title and is leading Italy’s track squad as it chases qualification in several disciplines for Rio. Malori won five time trials in 2015 and was second in the World Time Trial Championships in Richmond. Longo Borghini was one of the top performers in the women's peloton this season and won the women’s Tour of Flanders and Giro dell'Emelia. She is also one of the leaders of the successful Italian women’s road race squad.

Viviani final enjoys a vacation

Viviani finally ended his season at the weekend and started a well-deserved vacation in Rio. He will spend ten days in the Olympic city with his partner and fellow professional Elena Cecchini. The Italian finished third in the Omnium at the Cali track World Cup in Colombia, helping to lift Italy to third place in the nations rankings for Olympic qualification.

Viviani joined Team Sky this season and won eight road races, including a stage at the Giro d’Italia. He started his season with a win at the Dubai Tour in February and also won three stages at the Tour of Britain and two at the Abu Dhabi Tour. He has revealed he will spend ten days in Brazil -without touching his bike, before returning to Europe and beginning his build-up to the 2016 season.

Team manager Marc Bracke has completed the Lares-Waowdeals team roster for its first season in the women's professional peloton next season. Hungarian time trial champion Veronika Kormos is the 15th and final addition to the squad. The five Belgian riders on the squad for next season are Pia De Quint, Tara Gins, Sarah Inghelbrecht, Shana Van Glabeke, Jesse Vandenbulcke and Karen Vanhestraeten with 10 European riders completing the roster.

Eileen Roe (Wiggle-Honda), Lotto Soudal Ladies duo Vandenbulcke and Sarah Rijkes along with Shana Van Glabeke (Hitec) all spent the 2015 season with top teams and will bring their experience to the young squad.

The team is set to race on Eddy Merckx bicycles with EDCO Wheels next year while further announcements regarding kit design and sponsors are set to be made in the coming weeks.