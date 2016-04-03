Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago C60 for Women's Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) stands with her team issued Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 for the 2016 season (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 3 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago C60 seat post (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 4 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 comes with a Deda Superleggero stem (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 5 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 has Deda Zero 110 handlebars (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 6 of 21 Astute Star Lite saddle on Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 7 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 comes with an Astute Star Lite saddle (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 8 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 for Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 9 of 21 The fork attached to Colnago Bora 35 wheels on Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 10 of 21 A beautiful blue bird painted on Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 11 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 12 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 13 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 is outfitted with an Astute Star Lite saddle (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 14 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 had Tacx water bottle cages (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 15 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 with a Deda stem (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 16 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 17 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's (Wiggle High5) Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 18 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's Wiggle High5 team issued Colnago C60 features a little blue bird next to her name (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 19 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's Wiggle High5 team issued Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 20 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago C60 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 21 of 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) racing on her new Colnago C60 at Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) will take to the start line at the Women's Tour of Flanders with a goal of winning the race for a second consecutive year. It was the biggest win of her career in 2015 and this Sunday she will be back to tackle to challenging parcours that includes 10 climbs and five cobble sectors, all on her team issued Colnago C60.

She had a breakout season in 2015, and after missing out on the 2012 Olympic Games in London, she has a stated goal of winning a gold medal at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.

In an interview with Cyclingnews following the Richmond World Championships last September, Longo Borghini said, "I will put every single bit of energy in my body into that event for the gold medal."

That energy will be pushed against the pedals of her new Wiggle High5 team issued Colnago C60 at both the Women's Tour of Flanders and at the Olympic Games.

"I really like this bike: it's reactive and stable, and really aggressive and light," Longo Borghini told Cyclingnews. "For the moment, it's fully matt black but it will be painted in shiny black with some white accents. There will also be a tricolore on the central part next to the vertical bottle cage.

"I'd like to thank Colnago, our sponsor, to have given this bike to me and my Wiggle High5 team, and to have given me the opportunity to ride it."

Last year, Longo Borghini not only won the Tour of Flanders World Cup but also the overall title at La Route de France. She also had second places at the Philly World Cup, Boels Rental Ladies Tour, and was fourth place at Worlds.

She kicked off her 2016 season at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. She was fourth at the first race on the new Women's WorldTour at Strade Bianche and 15th at Gent-Wevelgem.

View the full details and photos of Longo Borghini's Colnago C60.

Specifications:

Frame: Colnago C60, size 45s

Fork: Colnago C60

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Handlebar: Deda Zero 110

Stem: Deda Superleggero

Saddle: Astute Star Lite

Seatpost: Colnago C60

Wheels: Campagnolo Bora 35

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa

Pedals: Look Keo

Bottle cages: Tacx

Handlebar tape: Deda

Total weight bike: 7.0 kg