Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago C60 for Women's Tour of Flanders
Wiggle High5 rider aims to win big on new machine
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) will take to the start line at the Women's Tour of Flanders with a goal of winning the race for a second consecutive year. It was the biggest win of her career in 2015 and this Sunday she will be back to tackle to challenging parcours that includes 10 climbs and five cobble sectors, all on her team issued Colnago C60.
She had a breakout season in 2015, and after missing out on the 2012 Olympic Games in London, she has a stated goal of winning a gold medal at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.
In an interview with Cyclingnews following the Richmond World Championships last September, Longo Borghini said, "I will put every single bit of energy in my body into that event for the gold medal."
That energy will be pushed against the pedals of her new Wiggle High5 team issued Colnago C60 at both the Women's Tour of Flanders and at the Olympic Games.
"I really like this bike: it's reactive and stable, and really aggressive and light," Longo Borghini told Cyclingnews. "For the moment, it's fully matt black but it will be painted in shiny black with some white accents. There will also be a tricolore on the central part next to the vertical bottle cage.
"I'd like to thank Colnago, our sponsor, to have given this bike to me and my Wiggle High5 team, and to have given me the opportunity to ride it."
Last year, Longo Borghini not only won the Tour of Flanders World Cup but also the overall title at La Route de France. She also had second places at the Philly World Cup, Boels Rental Ladies Tour, and was fourth place at Worlds.
She kicked off her 2016 season at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. She was fourth at the first race on the new Women's WorldTour at Strade Bianche and 15th at Gent-Wevelgem.
View the full details and photos of Longo Borghini's Colnago C60.
Specifications:
Frame: Colnago C60, size 45s
Fork: Colnago C60
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Handlebar: Deda Zero 110
Stem: Deda Superleggero
Saddle: Astute Star Lite
Seatpost: Colnago C60
Wheels: Campagnolo Bora 35
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa
Pedals: Look Keo
Bottle cages: Tacx
Handlebar tape: Deda
Total weight bike: 7.0 kg
