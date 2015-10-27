Women's news shorts: Dyck, West secure Canadian cyclo-cross titles in Manitoba

Image 1 of 5 Mical Dyck checks in with Meredith Miller after the finish (Image credit: Thomas Fricke) Image 2 of 5 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin signs with Bigla (Image credit: Bigla Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Ruby West on the old railroad bridge (Image credit: Thomas Fricke) Image 4 of 5 Antonnneau, Lechner and Havlikova. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Dyck, West secures Canadian cyclo-cross titles in Manitoba

Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing) rode to a solo victory in the elite women’s race at the Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships held at The Forks in Winnipeg on Saturday. It was her second national title in cyclo-cross having won the maple-leaf jersey in 2012.

Dyck took the mid-race lead and crossed the finish line alone for the win ahead of Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada). Leah Kirchmann (Optum) took third place on the day.

“It feels really good. When you go through some tough times and you doubt what you’re doing, it feels really good to have a good race and reaffirm that it’s OK that you’re doing this and you’re following your dreams and having fun,” said Dyck, who left a position in the field of geology to pursue her goals in cyclo-cross.

Dyck has spent time racing cyclo-cross overseas and placed 12th at the World Championships in Tabor in February.

Ruby West (Centurion Next Wave) won the under-23 women’s title, while Dana Gilligan (Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco LG) came in second. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Racing) rounded out the podium for third.

Lechner takes the World Cup lead after Valkenburg victory

Italian champion Eva Lechner has moved into the overall lead in the cyclo-cross World Cup standings after winning the second round in Valkenburg, Netherlands, on October 18. She won the round ahead of young American rider Kaitlin Antonneau and Czech Republic rider Pavla Havlikova.

Lechner placed second to Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) at CrossVegas, which was the first round of the World Cup series. She now leads the standings with 110 points, Sanne Cant sits in second place with 85 points and Antonneau in third with 65 points.

The next round of the cyclo-cross World Cup will be held in on November 22 in Koksijde, Belgium.

Elite women cyclo-cross World Cup standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 110 pts 2 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 85 3 Kaitlin Antonneau (Usa) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air 65 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 60 5 Amanda Miller (Usa) USA 57 6 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 52 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea 47 8 Crystal Anthony (Usa) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) MRM-Avalon Pro Cycling 45 10 Helen Wyman (Gbr) Kona 43

Pilote Fortin signs with Bigla in 2016

Gabrielle Pilote Fortin, Canadian under-23 road champion, has signed a contract with the Bigla Pro Cycling for 2016. The young talent has some experience competing overseas but is looking forward to a full season abroad with her new team next year.

“I am really excited to be a part of this squad,” said Pilote Fortin, who has raced in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Flèche Wallonne along with Elsy Jacobs and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. “I’ve raced before in Europe but this is so far the biggest team I’ve ever been and I am very happy to have the opportunity to race with some of the best riders in the world.

“I love racing in Europe, ever since I first raced over in Belgium for kermesses and the world championships in Copenhagen as a junior, I knew it was what I prefer over everything in bike racing. I am taking this opportunity very seriously and with a lot of joy and motivation.”

Pilote Fortin joins other young riders Clara Koppenburg and Lisa Klein, who the team have committed to developing. “We’re not just building for next year but would like to build a sustainable team into the future. Gabrielle fits into our plans of developing stars for the future such as Clara Koppenburg and Lisa Klein. We’re delighted she has chosen our team to be part of and we’re looking forward to working with her," said team manager Thomas Campana.

Bigla Pro Cycling Team will be re-branded as Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling in 2016. Confirmed riders include Stephanie Pohl, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Carmen Small, Joëlle Numainville, Lotta Lepistö, Lisa Klein and Clara Koppenburg.

Ale Cipollini sing Fahlin and Santesteban

Ale Cipollini have signed Swedish rider Emilia Fahlin and Spanish rider Ane Santesteban for the 2016 season. Santesteban is returning to the team after racing for them in 2014. Fahlin will bring her experience in stage racing, time trialing and lead outs to the team, and Santesteban is a strong climber.

"We are happy to welcome them into #yellowfluorange Team,” Fortunato Lacquaniti, Sports Director, said. “Emilia is a talent, she has already proved her worth and she is a skilled girl: she wins and make themselves available the team in order to win. She has often been sacrificed, so she desires to win again. Ane, however, has grown a lot in recent seasons, she is young and ready to make the leap. This year she has shown, even in stage races, to be protagonist."