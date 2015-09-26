Cervélo becomes title sponsor for Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Image 1 of 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Bigla Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 The 2015 Bigla Pro Cycling team (Image credit: Bigla Cycling Team) Image 3 of 5 Lotta Lepistö celebrates with her Bigla teammates (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Carmen Small (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Crowd favourite Carmen Small waves to everyone as she's called to the line (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Cervélo Cycles will become the title sponsor of the existing Bigla Pro Cycling Team in 2016. The team will be known as Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling with Stephanie Pohl, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Carmen Small, Lotta Lepistö, Lisa Klein and Clara Koppenburg already announced as part of the team's roster. More riders are expected to join in the coming weeks.

"It's an exciting time for the team and for women's pro cycling," said Cervélo Managing Director Robert Reijers in a press statement.

"Female participation in our sport is exploding globally. One way we support women's engagement is by supporting pro cycling. We are convinced that the quality of the Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team and its staff, combined with our support and that of co-sponsors Rotor, Endura and Enve, will take it to new heights."

Cervélo was frame supplier of the Bigla team this year and is currently sponsor and supply bikes for MTN. It will now have two flagship teams - one in the men's and one in the women's peloton for next season.

"This is yet another example of our belief in the sport at the elite level," said a spokesperson for the manufacturer.

"We not only want pro feedback to improve our bikes, but we hope our team will inspire more women to get involved in our beautiful sport."

"Cervélo is one of the most reputable brands in the world. Most teams would love to work with them because the technology is always advanced and innovative. We appreciate that they have seen the value in the sponsorship, and we're excited that they have chosen to take the sponsorship to another level," added team manager Thomas Campana.