Miche launches new, more affordable Kleos wheelsets in 36mm and 50mm depths

A couple of months ago, we covered the launch of the Miche Kleos RD wheelset, a premium offering with CeramicSpeed bearings, which was wind tunnel tested at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub in the UK. Now Miche is providing more affordable Kleos wheelset options with its latest Kleos 36 and 50 wheels.

The Kleos wheels have the same 36mm and 50mm sections as the premium Kleos RD wheels (Image credit: Miche)

Made in Italy, the Kleos wheels feature wide rims made of Toray T700 carbon fibre, as opposed to the Kleos RD’s mix of T700 and T1000. The rims have a 21mm internal width, which Miche says is designed to work best with the 28mm tyres which are rapidly becoming the norm for road bikes.

The tubeless-ready rim has a mini-hook profile, which Miche says allows you to inflate your tyres safely above 5 bar (72psi), should you wish.

Miche laces both the front and rear wheel 2:1 with steel spokes and alloy nipples (Image credit: Miche)

The 24 stainless steel aero bladed spokes in both front and rear wheels are laced 2:1 to Miche’s new GS series alloy hubs. Whereas the Kleos RD wheels have CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings, the new wheels use Japanese EZO stainless steel bearings. The premium Kleos RD wheels also offer a 62mm depth which is absent from the new wheelset line-up.

Miche is now owned by Wilier, hence the choice of bikes to which they are fitted (Image credit: Miche)

Miche claims a weight of 1,470g for the Kleos 36 wheelset and 1,530g for the Kleos 50 wheels. That contrasts with the top spec Kleos RD’s claimed 1,390g for the 36mm section and 1,455g for the 50mm depth.

Although a step down from the Kleos RD, the new wheels are still not a budget option, with Miche pricing both depths at €1,699.00 for the clincher version. For €1,749.00, you can get a pair ready set up for tubeless running. There are Shimano 11-speed, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo N3W freehub options available.