SRAM makes 'pro' Red eTap AXS chainring sizes available to consumers

Users of SRAM's RED eTap AXS groupset now have the option to upgrade to the same bigger chainrings that the pros have been using since the start of the 2020 season.

Originally, the largest chainring option was a 50/37T. However, SRAM-sponsored WorldTour riders felt that the gearing wasn't big enough for the speeds they experience in professional races.

Since the UCI has a rule that manufacturers must make parts found on professional bikes available to the public, SRAM has made its new chainring options available for anyone to buy.

The new chainrings are available in 52/39T, 54/41T, 56/43T sizes for anybody who prefers to push a bigger gear. These are being sold just as chainrings with the integrated power Quarq meter, so users will need to provide their own compatible cranks.

A representative from SRAM said that the new chainrings are available to purchase from SRAM distributors immediately. They will not be specced as OEM on bikes. The chainrings will also qualify for the brand's power meter trade-in program, so original owners of a SRAM power meter can trade their existing unit for a 50% discount on a new one.

Weight measurements were not provided, but pricing is set at £1160 / $1349 / €1300, and a special two-position RED eTap AXS front derailleur is included in the box - worth $400 - which is required in order to be able to use the bigger chainrings.