Gallery: We get a closer look at Wilier's new prototype race bike
It’s a broken record now, but it looks to be yet another lightweight, semi-aero, one-bike solution
I have no idea if the marketing department at Wilier knew we were due to see three other new bikes at the Critérium du Dauphiné - those being a new Canyon Aeroad, a new Pinarello Dogma F, and a new Trek Madone/Emonda - but regardless, releasing its new machine the week before the Dauphiné was a great move. It picked up the headlines without competition, while everything new at the Dauphine almost becomes so noisy that it’s impossible to cut through, and that’s without factoring in Unbound Gravel and the fact we’ve spotted another new iteration of SRAM Red this weekend.
Roaming the pits at the Dauphiné, putting together a bumper tech gallery, and trying hard (often unsuccessfully) to not garner the ire of various press officers, the good folks at Groupama-FDJ gave me five minutes alone with this as-yet-unreleased new bike.
Thanks to a successful paint scheme that disrupts the eyeliner, it hides its secrets well, and in truth, I don’t know exactly what it is. Nothing has been homologated for Wilier by the UCI since 2022, so there are no clues there.
It looks less aerodynamic than the brand’s Filante aero bike, and while it isn't maybe quite as spindly as the Zero SLR, it’s certainly the bike it’s most similar to, so if it’s going to be a direct replacement I suspect it’ll be for that.
Whatever it is, we can still have a good old nose about it in detail.
