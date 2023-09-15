New Miche Kleos RD wheels launch: Pro-level performance for enthusiast riders
New Miche wheels available in 36mm, 50mm and 62mm depth with weights from 1,390g
Miche has launched a range of performance wheels with CeramicSpeed bearings in three profile depths. The Miche Kleos RD wheels are designed for the needs of pro riders, with the RD standing for Race Division, but Miche says that they bring pro performance to a wider group of cycling aficionados.
They are made from a mix of Toray T700 and T1000 carbon fibre, which Miche claims provides vertical elasticity while ensuring torsional stiffness.
The new wheels have an aero profile to the rims and were wind tunnel tested at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub in the UK, where we recently tested nine aero wheelsets. Miche hasn't provided aero performance data.
The Kleos RD wheels are available in 36mm and 50mm depths with a 21mm internal width and 62mm depth where the internal width is 23mm. All have hooked beads, which Miche says provides compatibility with all commercially available tubeless and clincher tyres and conform to the latest ETRTO standards.
The wheels roll on new Ergal 7075 Miche hubs, which incorporate CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings custom made for Miche. The pawl freehub includes a lightweight titanium pawl carrier and is available in Shimano HG, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo standards.
The left flange of the front hub is raised and designed to improve aerodynamics. The wheels also incorporate bladed stainless steel spokes to reduce wind resistance even more. There are 24 spokes in each wheel, laced 2:1.
The claimed wheelset weights are 1,390g for the 36mm section, 1,455g for the 50mm depth and 1,560g for the 62mm deep wheels, putting them on a par with some of the best lightweight wheels. Miche supplies the Kleos RD wheels pre-installed with a tubeless kit, which it says adds just 20g to the wheelset weight.
The Miche Kleos RD wheels are made and assembled in Miche’s facility in Conegliano in northern Italy and are priced at €2,349 for all depths. There’s more information about the new wheels on Miche’s site.
What does Kleos mean? It’s ancient Greek for “eternal glory”.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.