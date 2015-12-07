Trending

Wiggle Honda win Best Women's Team of 2015 in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-Honda)

(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
The top 3 Jolien d'Hoore, Giorgia Bronzini and Lisa Brennauer

(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Jolien d'Hoore wins

(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Elisa Longo Borghini lets her champagne off a little too early after winning the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-Honda) wins La Route de France

(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Audrey Cordon joins Wiggle Honda for 2015

(Image credit: Bart Hazen)
The Wiggle Honda team relax after the stage

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Wiggle Honda have won the vote for Best Women's Team of 2015 in this year's annual Cyclingnews Reader Poll. The orange and black clad team won the award with 24 per cent of the votes, beating runner-up team Rabo Liv's 19 per cent and Boels Dolmans' 16 per cent. It's another commanding performance from the team that secured 35 wins this season and finished third overall in the final UCI standings.

The team's top riders included Jolien D’hoore, who took 13 wins this year, that included World Cups at the Ronde van Drenthe and Open de Suède Vårgårda, stages at the Women’s Tour and Boels Rental Ladies’ Tour and the overall at the BeNE Ladies Tour. Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini also had stellar performances with five wins including Tour of Flanders World Cup and Route de France. Her compatriot Giorgia Bronzini finished the season with four victories that included the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup.

Other victories came from Mayuko Hagiwara and Mara Abbott, who won stages at the Giro Rosa, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot who took a win at the Cholet Pays de Loire Dames.

Take a look at the 2015 Wiggle Honda team report card and subscribe to the CyclingnewsTV channel.

 

Cyclingnews Reader Poll Best Women's Team of 2015

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda24%
2Rabo Liv19
3Boels Dolmans16
4Orica-AIS12
5UnitedHealthcare9
6Velocio-SRAM8
7Team Liv-Plantur5
8Bigla Pro Cycling3
9Ale-Cipollini2
10Hitec Products1
11Other

 