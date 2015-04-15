Wiggins to attempt Hour Record on June 7

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record attempt will take place at London's 2012 Olympic velodrome, Lee Valley VeloPark on June 7. Wiggins ended his Team Sky career on Sunday at Paris-Roubaix, finishing 18th, and now turns his attention to the Hour Record of 52.491 kilometres set by Rohan Dennis (BMC) in February this year.

The world individual time trial champion will ride select road events in the lead up to his Hour Record attempt with the newly created WIGGINS Continental team including the Tour of Yorkshire from May 1-3.

"I've dreamt about the Hour Record since I was a boy. Anyone can have a crack at it and measure themselves against the best in the world. We've seen cycling grow in popularity over the last few years and I want WIGGINS to inspire a new generation of cyclists," Wiggins said at the announcement of the Continental team in February.

Wiggins will be the fifth male rider to attempt the Hour Record this year following unsuccessful attempts by Jack Bobridge, Thomas Dekker and Gustav Larrson. Former teammate Alex Dowsett (Movistar) will make an attempt at the record on May 2 having had to reschedule from his earlier date of February 27 due to a broken collarbone sustained in a training ride. Sarah Storey also unsuccessfully attempted the Hour Record in February.

In 2014 Jens Voigt broke the Hour Record in his last act as a professional cyclist with Matthias Brändle bettering the record by more than 700 metres a month later after changes by the UCI brought life back to the record.

Tickets for Wiggins' attempt will go on sale Friday April 17.