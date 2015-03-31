New date set for Dowsett Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 5 Alex Dowsett hard at work (Image credit: Movistar) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett presented his Hour Record attempt in London with Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett will ride this Canyon bike for his Hour Record record attempt (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alex Dowsett’s (Movistar) Hour Record attempt is back on track following his recovery from a broken collarbone he suffered earlier this year. Dowsett was due to tackle the record at the end of February in London but was forced to postpone it when he crashed during a training ride near his home in Essex. The new record attempt is planned for May 2 at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.

“I'm thrilled to be back on track to attempt the #PerfectHour,” Dowsett said in a team press release. “Breaking my collarbone whilst in such good form was a real disappointment, but I healed 100% and didn't lose much form through it all. Manchester will be a fantastic location and it'll be an honour for me to attempt the record on the same boards as Chris Boardman.”

The accident not only delayed Dowsett’s Hour Record bid but meant that he was only able to start his third season with the Movistar team until March.He has only three race days under his belt thus far. He made his return to racing at the GP Nobili, before riding Milan-San Remo. Most recently, he took part in the chaotic Gent-Wevelgem and spent some time in the early break.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the current Hour Record holder, setting a distance of 52.491 in Switzerland last month. A number of other riders have tried and failed to break the record in 2015, including Jack Bauer and Gustav Larsson. Thomas Dekker was the closest to Dennis’ mark, falling short by 270 metres.

Bradley Wiggins is expected to make his attempt in the early summer on the London track used for the 2012 Olympic Games.