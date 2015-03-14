Gustav Larsson falls short in Hour Record

Swedish time trial champion Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gustav Larsson set a distance of 50.016 kilometers in his World Hour Record attempt in Manchester on Saturday but failed to beat the record set by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) in February.

Former Olympic medalist, Larsson, attempted the record as part of the Revolution track series in Great Britain but fell short of Dennis' record of 52.491 kilometers.

Larsson, a former multiple national time trial champion, admitted before his attempt that he was inspired by a number of riders who have declared interest in the Hour Record in the past 12 months after the UCI relaxed several technical regulations.

"When I heard about the Dowsett and Storey attempts at the Revolution series meet at London I thought it was a super concept," he said. "It looked like the perfect venue to do my attempt at the last round and on the historically fast track in Manchester so we contacted the organisers."

Heading into the event Larsson told Cyclingnews that he believed he had a shot at the record.

"But at the same time, I know that it’s hard and long so I don’t feel comfortable that it’s easy to do it. But I really believe there is a possibility to take the record."

The 34-year-old rider has been a profession since 2001 and has ridden on the road for Fassa Bortolo, Française des Jeux, Team Saxo Bank, Vacansoleil and IAM Cycling before signing with Cult Energy this year.

Larsson is returning to competition after breaking his back in a nasty training crash last June.