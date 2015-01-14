Dowsett breaks collarbone in training crash

Image 1 of 2 Alex Dowsett presented his Hour Record attempt in London with Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 2 Alex Dowsett will ride this Canyon bike for his Hour Record record attempt (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Alex Dowsett’s Hour Record hopes have been dealt a blow after breaking his collarbone during a training crash on Tuesday, according to his Movistar team. The team say that a decision on whether Dowsett will continue his bid for the Hour Record, which is due to take place on February 27, is due in the coming days.

The crash happened during a training ride near his home in Essex and he was forced to go to hospital, suffering from pain in his right hand and shoulder. A subsequent exam revealed that Dowsett had suffered a broken collarbone in the crash and will require surgery.

“Thanks for all the kind messages guys, far from ideal timing but will bounce back asap,” Dowsett wrote on twitter. “May even ask the surgeons to take a couple of cm out of the other collarbone as well to make me Tom Dumoulin aero,” he added.

Dowsett was due to make his Hour Record attempt at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London at the end of February. The team will await medical advice before discussing with Dowsett if he will continue his attempt. A number of other Hour Record attempts are due this year, with Jack Bobridge making his attempt on January 31 and fellow Australian Rohan Dennis tackling it on February 8. Bradley Wiggins is also due to take on the Hour Record this summer.