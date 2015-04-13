Gallery: Bradley Wiggins' Team Sky career

Image 1 of 67 Friends and former teammates Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish at the 2014 Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Bradley Wiggins on his Olympic gold medal Bolide at the Eneco Tour in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 Bradley Wiggins relaxing on the first rest day of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Bradley Wiggins' 2012 season also saw him win the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Bradley Wiggins also won the 2012 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Bradley Wiggins claims a rare road race win at the 2012 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 Bradley Wiggins big 2012 season started with victory at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Bradley Wiggins with Richie Porte at the Volta ao Algarve after Porte won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 67 Bradley Wiggins in the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 67 Bradley Wiggins celebrates overall at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 67 British champion Bradley Wiggins during the 2011 Tour of Qatar prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 67 Bradley Wiggins at the start of his only day in the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 67 Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky at the 2010 Tour of Qatar after winning the opening stage of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 67 Bradley Wiggins Tour de France winner in 2012 Image 15 of 67 Bradley Wiggins crashed out of the 2011 Tour de France on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 On course for victory at the 2014 Tour of California Image 17 of 67 Leading the Tour of Britain in 2013. He went onto win the race. Image 18 of 67 Bradley Wiggins waves goodbye to Team Sky Image 19 of 67 Wiggins suffered through the Giro d'Italia in 2013 before retiring with injury Image 20 of 67 The pressure is on: Wiggins had to deal with the daily stress of leading the Tour de France Image 21 of 67 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour in 2012 Image 22 of 67 Wiggins credited weight loss as a main reason for his transformation into a stage race rider Image 23 of 67 Worlds apart: Wiggins and Froome at the Tour de France presentation in October 2012 Image 24 of 67 2012 culminated in an Olympic Gold medal in the time trial Image 25 of 67 Wiggins held his Tour de France right through until the Olympic Games in 2012 Image 26 of 67 When Wiggins races in the United Kingdom the fans turn out to meet him Image 27 of 67 Second on the podium in the Worlds time trial in 2013 Image 28 of 67 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made Paris-Roubaix his final objective Image 29 of 67 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) sets the pace in Paris-Roubaix Image 30 of 67 What might have been: WIggins at the finish of Paris-Roubaix Image 31 of 67 Bradley Wiggins leads his rivals onto the velodrome in Roubaix Image 32 of 67 At the finish of the 2015 Paris-Roubaix Image 33 of 67 Bradley Wiggins leads his rivals onto the velodrome in Roubaix Image 34 of 67 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in his final race for Team Sky Image 35 of 67 Bradley Wiggins rides to the world time trial title in 2014 Image 36 of 67 Bradley Wiggins rides to the world time trial title in 2014 Image 37 of 67 Bradley Wiggins becomes Sir Bradley Wiggins Image 38 of 67 Heading for gold in the time trial at the London Olympics Image 39 of 67 Bradley Wiggins lines up for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic road race. Image 40 of 67 2011 and Wiggins starts the season well with wins in Paris-Nice and the Dauphine Image 41 of 67 Defeat: Bradley Wiggins cracked as leader of Team Sky at the 2010 Tour de France Image 42 of 67 Bradley Wiggins' custom saddle from the 2010 Tour de France Image 43 of 67 Suffering through the mud and cobbles of the 2010 Giro d'Italia, a race Wiggins was using as training for the Tour de France Image 44 of 67 The Giro d'Italia started well for Team Sky and Wiggins in 2010 Image 45 of 67 Riding Fleche Wallone in 2010 Image 46 of 67 Bradley Wiggins and Dave Brailsford linked up in 2010 Image 47 of 67 First training rides for Wiggins in his Teaam Sky colours Image 48 of 67 Wiggins rolls onto the stage as a Team Sky rider Image 49 of 67 Bradley Wiggins is presented as a Team Sky rider in 2010 Image 50 of 67 Bradley Wiggins takes shelter behind his Team Sky train Image 51 of 67 Bradley Wiggins came into the Tour in 2011 after a number of stage race wins Image 52 of 67 On the podium in Paris at the end of the 2012 Tour de France Image 53 of 67 Sealing the Tour de France win 2012 Image 54 of 67 Liquigas try to crack Wiggins in the mountains of the 2012 Tour de France Image 55 of 67 I see you: Wiggins keeps a close eye on Vincenzo Nibali at the 2012 Tour de France Image 56 of 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen does the work for Sky and Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France Image 57 of 67 Always at the centre of attention at the Tour de France (2012) Image 58 of 67 Riding with Mark Cavendish after the world champion joined Team Sky for 2012 Image 59 of 67 Leading the Vuelta a Espana in 2011 Image 60 of 67 British road champion Image 61 of 67 Facing the media at a press conference ahead of the Tour de France in 2011 Image 62 of 67 Waiting in the shadows: Wiggins and his new teammates at the first Team Sky presentation Image 63 of 67 British time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powers to victory in the Giro's opening stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 64 of 67 World Champion Bradley Wiggins was third on Tuesday in Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 67 The final podium in the 2011 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 66 of 67 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 67 Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finish 5th and 6th on stage 14 and put time into their GC rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins finally brought the curtain down on his Team Sky career on Sunday with a solid 18th place in Paris-Roubaix.

The 2012 Tour de France winner has made the Classic his major objective for the last two springs and despite a daring attack with just over 30 kilometers to go on Sunday he was unable to make the winning break, with John Degenkolb taking a deserved victory.

Paris-Roubaix is always a lottery of a race but despite falling short in his final outing for Team Sky, Wiggins has undoubtedly been their most influential and successful rider since signing for them in 2010.

A huge transformation into a stage race rider in 2009 meant that the new British squad were always going to build a team around him and he duly delivered with their first Tour de France win in 2012.

There have been crashes, fallouts, losses of form and comebacks along the way, and in this gallery Cyclingnews looks back at Bradley Wiggins' entire racing career at Team Sky.