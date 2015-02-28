Storey falls short in Hour Record attempt
Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel's mark stands
Britain's Dame Sarah Storey fell short of her Hour Record attempt Saturday at the London Olympic Velodrome, leaving the mark set by Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel in 2003 as the current time to beat. Storey rode 45.502km to set a new British record, but Zijlaard-van Moorsel's 46.065km remains the world record.
Storey started out well and was ahead of schedule halfway through the event, but she started to fade in the last half hour and ended 563 metres short of the record.
"It was definitely the hardest hour of my life," Storey told the BBC after her attempt. "I came in here hoping to go further than 46km, but to break the British record, I'm really chuffed. It's not as far as Leontien but to miss out to her is no bad thing."
Storey did set the C5 and Masters Hour Record in front of a sell-out crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The 11-time Paralympian has now broken 75 records in her career.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, the holy grail of cycling," she said. "But I won’t be trying it again this week, that’s for sure. The crowd were also amazing.”
