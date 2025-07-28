'Wiebes is by far the fastest' – Marianne Vos and Visma keep focus on both stage wins, GC goal after missing out to European Champion at Tour de France Femmes

By published

'I don't think it's really about respect when everybody is fighting over every centimetre' Vos says of the late-stage crash

Marianne Vos reclaims yellow on stage 3 at the Tour de France Femmes
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes her second yellow jersey in three days at this year's Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos might not have captured a 259th career victory on stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes on Monday, but her second place behind Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) put her back into the maillot jaune, continuing Visma-Lease a Bike's near-perfect start to the race.

There was little Vos or any other rider could have done to prevent European champion Wiebes from blasting to her 15th victory of the season in Angers, but a second-place finish in her compatriot's wheel handed Vos a six-second time bonus, taking her back ahead of Kim Le Court into top spot.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.