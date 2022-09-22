Vos brushes off favourite status for rainbow jersey at Wollongong Worlds

Marianne Vos and world champion success go hand in hand. The Dutchwoman has won a record nine road race Worlds medals and is a favourite to add a tenth to her collection and a possible fourth career rainbow jersey in the elite women's road race in Wollongong, Australia on Saturday.

A rainbow jersey would also be the second of 2022 for the 35-year-old who ended an eight-year drought to claim an eighth cyclo-cross world title in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Between 2007 and 2011 when Vos collected five straight silver medals at the road Worlds, she was also clean sweeping the cyclo-cross Worlds, winning gold between 2009 and 2014.

And just like in 2006, 2013, and 2014, Vos could again do the double and win the cyclo-cross and road race world titles in the same season.

“In a World Championship there are so many things that can happen and the only thing I have been trying to do is prepare as best as possible to be ready, and I think I am,” Vos told Cyclingnews at the Dutch team's hotel in Sydney.

Vos has already tasted success at an Australian Worlds when she earned the silver medal at the 2010 World Championships in Geelong behind winner Giorgia Bronzini. But Vos isn’t seeking vengeance 12-years on.

"No, it doesn't feel like that, definitely. That was quite a while ago. I have good memories of being in Australia riding and racing and it is good to be back,” she said.

Bronzini is one of four different Italian riders to claim the rainbow jersey ahead of Vos and the only rider to have done so twice, on consecutive occasions in 2010 and 2011. Marta Bastianelli in 2006, Tatiana Guderzo in 2009, and Elisa Balsamo last year in Flanders are the other riders to achieve this feat. So, it is little surprise the azzurri are one of the teams to watch for Vos.

“Italy has a very strong team and a very strong block but it is not that we only look to Italy,” she said. “There are so many riders on different teams that are strong, and also different individuals that are strong. So for us we don’t look only to one rider or one team.

“Of course we want to use our strengths in the best possible way and we don’t underestimate any other team.”

Laughing off the favourite status bestowed on her by the UCI social media channels, Vos added there are many riders the governing body could highlight.

“I think this course, there are so many possible scenarios. If you look at the profile, it is very interesting,” Vos said. "There are so many different types of riders who can do well, not only in our team, but in the whole competition. I don't think it is easy to pick one real favourite because it can go so many different ways. It is going to be very exciting and I am looking forward to it.”

Vos hasn’t raced in over a month, last pinning on a number at the Tour of Scandinavia where she won four of the six stages. That success followed stage wins at the Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes, and victory at Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden had it not been for her ‘puppy paws’.

“It has been nice to have this block of racing and get some good results, that is really nice,” Vos said of her racing preparation. “(After) I went to altitude to do a training camp and I feel good. I hope to be in the best possible shape for Saturday.”

'We hope Annemiek is OK'

Annemiek van Vleuten sits on the ground after her crash at the start of the Team Relay (Image credit: NOS)

Vos’ favourite status was enhanced by the crash of teammate Annemiek van Vleuten in the Mixed TTT that has left her uncertain to start Saturday’s race.

“We were in shock when we saw the crash and we just hoped that she is OK,” Vos said of watching the crash unfold.

“We all know how strong Annemiek is and what she can do. So we wait and see how she is tomorrow and Saturday. It is good that she had a good sleep and could ride her bike today.”

The stacked Dutch team are favourites to take a fifth rainbow jersey in six years and Vos is confident that despite the unfortunate circumstances, they are ready to deliver.

“I don't think we need to think about the different scenarios about the race,” Vos said.

And which lap will feature the winning move? “I don't know and no nobody knows. We will have to wait and see.”