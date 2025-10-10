'When you race against Pogačar, you take a slap in the face but I'm happy to take them' - Paul Seixas ready for Il Lombardia debut

France has gone wild about Paul Seixas after his superb performance and third place at last week's European Championships, raising hopes that the 19-year-old super talent can be just as impressive on his debut in a Monument Classic at Il Lombardia.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teenager will end his debut season at WorldTour level on Saturday, trying to go with Tadej Pogačar's decisive attack and at least finish in the top ten in Bergamo.

"The team's goal is to aim for a top 10. Personally, I'll see how I feel, it's my debut in a Monument Classic," Seixas said in a video call with French media and Cyclingnews.

"The two biggest favourites are obviously Pogi and Remco. UAE also have Isaac Del Toro, who's very strong at the moment, but there are a lot of opponents, which is normal, it's a Monument.

"I prefer to focus on how I feel. I feel good. I was worried about if I'd recovered after the European Championships and the World Championships because they were tough but when I did the recon I felt good, so I'm optimistic for Il Lombardia."

Pogačar is expected to attack on the Passo di Ganda, with 40km to race, as he did in 2021 and 2023 when he won two of his four Il Lombardia victories. Remco Evenepoel hopes to take him on and even beat him. Seixas hopes to be there too.

"If I have the legs, I'll try to go with him! If I don't, I won't be able to," Seixas said with logic beyond his years.

"It's a race that's decided by whatever you have in your legs, so there's no secret. Riding at the front with the elite of the peloton gives me confidence. I know I have the level to be there, to influence the race, but we'll see what happens on the day."

Seixas proved he is not afraid of long, hard races like Il Lombardia. The Rwanda World Championships were longer, harder and raced at altitude in humid conditions. Seixas eventually finished 13th, nine minutes down on Pogačar, but was not afraid to take on the race.

He can expect to be part of any key selection and perhaps part of a group of riders who race for the podium places behind Pogačar and Evenepoel.

"We saw the 120km during the recon on Thursday and it's a climbers race, so it suits me," he said.

"There are climbs, descents and then the valley road before Bergamo. It's for a good climber but also for a good descender, who has a punch for the finish too. I'm happy to be here for my first Monument with the team. It's going to be a great experience."

Whatever his final result in Bergamo, Seixas has enjoyed a successful, breakthrough first season.

He was eighth at the Critérium du Dauphiné, against Pogačar and other riders preparing for the Tour de France. He then overcame illness to prepare well and win the Tour de l'Avenir with a dominant ride in the final mountain time trial stage. Then came his ride in Rwanda and his attack on the final climb of the European championships to secure the bronze medal behind Pogačar and Evenepoel.

"My season has already been a success. I ticked all the boxes I wanted, and even more," he said.

"I wanted to learn, to get some results if possible. In the end, I learned a lot, I gained a lot of experience, and I got some very good results. It's better than what I imagined.

"When you race against Pogačar, you take a bit of a slap in the face. But if the slaps are like that, that's fine with me!"