'When you race against Pogačar, you take a slap in the face but I'm happy to take them' - Paul Seixas ready for Il Lombardia debut

French teenager hoping for a top ten finish after impressive third place at European Championships

Paul Seixas
France has gone wild about Paul Seixas after his superb performance and third place at last week's European Championships, raising hopes that the 19-year-old super talent can be just as impressive on his debut in a Monument Classic at Il Lombardia.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teenager will end his debut season at WorldTour level on Saturday, trying to go with Tadej Pogačar's decisive attack and at least finish in the top ten in Bergamo.

Pogačar is expected to attack on the Passo di Ganda, with 40km to race, as he did in 2021 and 2023 when he won two of his four Il Lombardia victories. Remco Evenepoel hopes to take him on and even beat him. Seixas hopes to be there too.

Seixas proved he is not afraid of long, hard races like Il Lombardia. The Rwanda World Championships were longer, harder and raced at altitude in humid conditions. Seixas eventually finished 13th, nine minutes down on Pogačar, but was not afraid to take on the race.

He can expect to be part of any key selection and perhaps part of a group of riders who race for the podium places behind Pogačar and Evenepoel.

He was eighth at the Critérium du Dauphiné, against Pogačar and other riders preparing for the Tour de France. He then overcame illness to prepare well and win the Tour de l'Avenir with a dominant ride in the final mountain time trial stage. Then came his ride in Rwanda and his attack on the final climb of the European championships to secure the bronze medal behind Pogačar and Evenepoel.

"When you race against Pogačar, you take a bit of a slap in the face. But if the slaps are like that, that's fine with me!"

