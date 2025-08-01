What's coming on Cyclingnews this August

In cycling terms, August feels like the cafe stop at the summit of an alpine climb. After the colour, carnage, and captivation of Le Tour, everyone is just trying to catch their breath.

Yet, just like the washing machine of the peloton, the cycling calendar is a relentless beast.

The first day of August isn't yet over, and Cyclingnews is already bringing you quality journalism from the heart of action as the Tour de France Femmes heads into an eagerly anticipated final few days this weekend.

Once La Grande Boucle for both the hommes and the femmes is in the rearview mirror, then we're into a mouthwatering series of WorldTour stage and one-day races for the rest of the month.

From this weekend's Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa – featuring several riders looking to continue their fine form from the Tour de France – to the Tour de Pologne, ADAC Cyclassics, Renewi Tour, Bretagne Classic, and La Vuelta a España. Meanwhile, on the Women's WorldTour, there are the Tour de Romandie Féminin and the Classic Lorient Agglomération to contend with as well.

Cyclingnews will continue its unrivalled reporting of the road cycling season with reporters on the ground at both the Tour de Pologne and La Vuelta a España.

Fresh off the back of a fortnight at Le Tour, Senior Staff Writer Alasdair Fotheringham will be in Poland for CN as the likes of Juan Ayuso, Matthew Brennan, and Ethan Hayter tackle a varied course in Eastern Europe.

Alasdair will then head to Italy in the final week of August as La Vuelta begins with a three-day Gran Partida in Piemonte. He'll be joined by Staff Writer James Moultrie when the action returns to home roads, and they'll be providing all the major storylines, in-depth race analysis, and behind-the-scenes content directly from the third and final men's Grand Tour of the season.

Our global team will also bring you around-the-clock news from the Spanish Grand Tour, with stage previews, start lists, route profiles and plenty more to ensure you're ahead of the pack.

Safety in the peloton and Cyclingnews Labs

Elsewhere this month, we have a whole host of longer read features covering various topics within the world of cycling. Cyclingnews subscribers can enjoy unlimited access to a range of in-depth features, focusing on topics from safety and mental health issues within the pro peloton to conditions within Continental teams and another instalment of the Cyclingnews Labs series with perhaps the most in-depth test yet.

