Weaver fractures collarbone, sternum and vertebrae in training crash

Image 1 of 5 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 5 Molly Weaver (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 5 Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Loren Rowney, Carla Ryan and Molly Weaver pose for a photo (Image credit: Ben Broomfield)

Molly Weaver has been taken to hospital after crashing during a training ride in Girona on Thursday, her team has said. Weaver suffered a series of injuries, including a fracture to her right collarbone, her sternum and vertebrae, and was also concussed.

The Sunweb team say that they will spend the coming days working with their medical staff to determine if Weaver will require any surgery. It’s not yet clear how the accident happened but the team states that she is doing well, considering.

“Molly was involved in a crash yesterday and has suffered a concussion and fractures to her right collarbone, sternum and vertebrae,” team doctor Anko Boelens said in a statement issued by the team. “She is conscious and doing relatively well. The doctors at the hospital will carry out more tests in the coming days and after that we will be able to give an estimation on how the recovery will look like.”

Weaver, 22, has been with the team since 2015, after signing midway through the 2015 season. She had been due to kick off her 2017 campaign later this month with the Spar-Omloop van het Hageland-Tielt-Winge.