'We would never have hoped for this' – French interest in women’s cycling booms with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s Tour de France Femmes triumph

By published

Crowds pack the roads and TV viewing figures soar for first French Tour winner since 1990

Yellow jersey of overall leader, Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot waits for the start of the 9th and final stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Praz-sur-Arly eastern France, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's Tour de France Femmes win has inspired a nation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's triumphant Tour de France Femmes victory, which ended France's long wait for a home winner at the race, has brought about a 'PFPmania' in the nation, with millions tuning in to watch her take home the yellow jersey.

French sports daily L'Équipe coined the term to describe the frenzy around Ferrand-Prévot, who dominated the Tour's final weekend in the Alps to deliver France's first Tour win in almost 40 years.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.