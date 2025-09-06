'We only focus on what we do' - Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard untroubled by UAE Team Emirates success rate in stage wins

By published

Dane expecting major battle with Almeida for red jersey in third week

Jonas Vingegaard and Joāo Almeida on stage 14
Jonas Vingegaard and Joāo Almeida on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard has recognised that arch-rivals UAE Team Emirates-XRG are stacking up an exceptionally high number of stage wins in the race, with the latest coming from Marc Soler - but on Saturday's summit finish of the Farrapona, at least, if Vingegaard is losing any sleep over UAE's runaway stage success story, he certainly didn't show it.

On the defensive for much of the final ascent of the Farrapona as UAE and then Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe laid down a ferocious pace, Vingegaard himself managed to pull off a small but symbolically important, outsprinting his closest rival overall, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), on the line.

"We also choose the days when we want to attack," he insisted. "Yesterday [Friday] João set a really good pace, and he deserved to win."

"Yesterday Joāo was very strong, and also today. But I think he also realised with the headwind it would be hard to make a difference, so he didn't try anything."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.