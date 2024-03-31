'I knew the Koppenberg would be chaos' – Mathieu van der Poel conquers Tour of Flanders on toughest climb

By Barry Ryan
published

Dutchman solo for 44km as he claims record-equalling third Ronde win

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck pictured in action on the Koppenberg during the men's race of the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck pictured in action on the Koppenberg during the men's race of the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Koppenberg hasn’t always smiled on Mathieu van der Poel. In November 2018, still a few months away from transferring his cyclocross talents to top-level racing on the road, the Dutchman endured a torrid afternoon on its slopes at the Koppenbergcross.

After lumbering home in 21st place, an almost unthinkable four minutes down on the day’s winner, Van der Poel could only shake his head in resignation. Even though he had won the race the year before, his relationship with the steep cobbled climb at its heart was always an uneasy one. “No,” Van der Poel said that afternoon. “This is not my climb.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1