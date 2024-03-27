‘We continued the plan’ – Matteo Jorgenson steps up for Visma after Van Aert crash

By Barry Ryan
published

Dwars door Vlaanderen victory puts North American in frame to lead at Tour of Flanders

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Race winner Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike attacks during the 78th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2024 Mens Elite a 1886km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) rode solo to the line instead of his teammate Wout van Aert, who crashed out of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The abiding image of the day will be of Wout van Aert sitting forlornly on the roadside, his Visma-Lease a Bike jersey and his Tour of Flanders dreams torn asunder. Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson and teammate knew as much when he arrived in the press room afterwards.

At that point, an hour or so after the finish, the full extent of Van Aert’s injuries had yet to be confirmed, but it already seemed clear that the Belgian’s Classics campaign had come to an abrupt end. Shortly afterwards, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that Van Aert had sustained a broken collarbone and ribs when he fell with 67km remaining.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1