Wattbike Icon now available to the general public at a £620 discount

You know the Icon from gym, but can now have it at home too

Wattbike has responded to unprecedented demand for its indoor training smart bikes with a new offer on the Icon.

Although Wattbike’s Atom is the company’s feature-rich consumer bike, a huge spike in demand for these has choked an already strained supply chain. Considering the extraordinary circumstances that cyclists find themselves in, and wishing to service customer demand for indoor training solutions during the testing lockdown period, Wattbike has released its Icon for general retail.

Those riders who get their Wattbike experience at a gym will be familiar with the Icon, as it represents the brand’s commercial offering. Its drivetrain is a blend of magnetic and air resistance to allow for precise adjustments and intensity levels. As with all Wattbikes, the Icon is generously adjustable in terms of its fit, allowing users of all sizes to find their ideal riding position.

Featuring an HD-touchscreen, the user interface is ergonomically intuitive. The ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity means it easily pairs with most devices and indoor cycling apps, although the Icon’s resistance cannot be managed by an external App. You need to use manual shifting to do that.

Wattbike is offering a notable £620 discount on its Icon, for home users, at a price of just £2,499. There is also the option of 0% financing over six months. That purchase price includes the 11-inch full-colour performance touchscreen.

Richard Baker, CEO of Wattbike, explains the company’s position. “Although the most important thing right now is the health and well-being of our community, we know that in these challenging times many people will be missing their regular gym session or Wattbike class. That’s why we’ve taken the step to offer the Wattbike Icon directly to the public, with a large discount and 0% finance options available.”

