10 training tips to help you nail your next sportive, even though it’s not a race

For many of, us it’ll be the time of the year where we’re planning what sportives we’d like to tick off our bucket-list next season. However, training in the depths of winter isn’t always an appealing proposition, but don’t fret; cycling indoors can help you prepare perfectly. Here are 10 indoor-focused training tips on how to get ready for your big event.

1. Invest in a good setup

Training indoors will help to guarantee the quality of a workout away from traffic and poor weather, and spending hours on an indoor trainer isn’t the arduous affair that it used to be. Thankfully, improved turbo trainer technology and software such as Zwift makes training indoors a more attractive proposition than it has ever been. Most turbos will give you at the very least an estimated power output, while more advanced trainers like the Wattbike Atom give highly-accurate measures, ensuring you can track your training perfectly.

2. Get yourself comfortable

If you’re planning on riding indoors a lot throughout the winter, it’s best to get your bike set up correctly. With a huge amount of adjustability on more premium indoor bikes, you can even use your time indoors to experiment with your position to maximise your performance.

3. Assess your fitness levels

There are a large number of great training programs available such as Zwift, Wattbike Hub, or TrainerRoad. To get the most from these plans, you could begin by performing some tests such as a ramp test or a 20-minute FTP test. Not only will your test results inform your training, but you can also repeat the test every few weeks to help you track your progress!

(Image credit: Wattbike)

4. Plan ahead and get into a routine

Training consistently is better than doing 1 or 2 huge rides each week, but juggling cycling and work can be difficult and requires some planning. Take a look at your schedule a few weeks ahead and decide where you can fit in your training whilst minimising the risk of you missing sessions. Remember to be flexible though; there are days where you won’t be able to complete the 4-hour epic you’d planned but don’t fret. If you’re running short on time, even a 30-minute session can be beneficial.

5. Build a good base fitness

One of the biggest attractions of a sportive is the physical and mental challenge of cycling large distances. Winter is a great time of the year to build base fitness, and long steady rides are key to this. Try progressing the duration of these rides over time to get your body used to the strain you’ll be putting it under during your sportive. Although efforts at and above threshold are where you can make up some time on the climbs, all your recovery from these efforts will be aerobic, so it’s doubly important to maximise your body’s aerobic capacity with long rides.

6. Long group rides on Zwift

Hours on the turbo used to be daunting, but the old days of sitting on rollers or a basic turbo trainer for hours on end are long gone. One of the more enjoyable ways to cover the distance indoors can be to join one of the regular 100 km audax rides on Zwift. There should be a category to suit every level of cyclist, and the social aspect of the ride will help the hours fly by!

7. Split big days

If your training plan requires you to do 4 hours on the bike at the weekend, but non-cycling activities are going to get in the way, try splitting it up. By doing two rides, one in the morning and one in the evening, you’ll still get the same volume of cycling completed, and you don’t have to neglect your work or family life! Recent research has shown that splitting rides between the morning and afternoon, whilst carefully controlling carbohydrate intake between rides, can even increase how much we adapt to training.

(Image credit: Wattbike)

8. Climb, climb, and climb some more

Many sportives will challenge your ability to climb for long periods of time, so you should hone your ability to climb at low cadences and out of the saddle. It can be hard to find long climbs in the UK to train on, so why not try Alpe Du Zwift? With over 1000m of climbing, mimicking the iconic Alpe D’Huez, there can surely be no better way of preparing yourself for the climbs you’ll encounter in your sportive.

9. Bring on the intervals

Your sportive is unlikely to be a steady ride, instead, people will surge on climbs or you'll want to bridge across a gap to a group ahead of you and recover quickly enough to hold your position. To do this you will want to start integrating some interval sessions into your training. The use of an erg mode on smart turbo trainers or smart bikes, like the Wattbike Atom or the new Wahoo Kickr Bike, is perfect to ensure you hit your target watts during your intervals without having to think too much about it. Just keep your head down, and keep your legs spinning!

10. Progress your training

As you get fitter, you’ll find your normal rides and intervals easier, and for good reason. You aren’t putting your body under as much stress, and you need that very stress to force your body to adapt to the training you're doing. To overcome this, you should gradually increase the length of your long rides and the intensity of your intervals. Try going for another 30 minutes during your long rides or aim for 5 watts more during your next interval session. By constantly, but gradually, increasing your training load, you can make some huge gains!

This article is part of a series on indoor cycling, supported by Wattbike