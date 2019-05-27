Watch the Winston Salem Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews
Women's race 9am Monday, men start at 2pm EDT
The UCI 1.1-ranked Winston Salem Cycling Classic women's race kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, and you can catch all the action live on Cyclingnews. The men's UCI 1.2-ranked race follows directly after at 2 p.m. The women will race for 96km and the men will tackle 144km all held in and around Bailey Park in Winston Salem's Innovation Quarter.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy