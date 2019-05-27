Watch the Winston Salem Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews

The women's field climbs during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The UCI 1.1-ranked Winston Salem Cycling Classic women's race kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, and you can catch all the action live on Cyclingnews. The men's UCI 1.2-ranked race follows directly after at 2 p.m. The women will race for 96km and the men will tackle 144km all held in and around Bailey Park in Winston Salem's Innovation Quarter.