Watch SKODA V-SERIES Women's Tour live streaming on Cyclingnews

The new SKODA V-SERIES Women's Tour will be streamed live on Cyclingnews. The three-stage virtual event will take place from June 17-19, with the racing starting daily at 2 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. BST.

The top riders and teams will race each stage on the RGT Cycling virtual platform in support of Breast Cancer Now and Mind.

Organisers have announced that the event will also be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer, and live through the Women’s Tour event website and Youtube Channel.

Commentary and expert analysis will be provided by Women’s Tour commentators Marty MacDonald and Olympic Champion Joanna Rowsell Shand.

There will be 15 professional teams racing in the event, including FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, Trek-Segafredo and Bigla-Katusha.

Other teams include Bizkaia Durango, CAMS Tifosi, Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling, Drops, Hitec Products Birk Sport, Lotto Soudal Ladies, Rally Cycling, Storey Racing, Team Breeze, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Great Britian.

The first two stages will use RGT Cycling's 'Magic Roads' software, which allows event organisers to utilise GPX files to simulate the routes and profiles. The third and final stage will use RGT Cycling’s ultra-realistic Real Roads.

SweetSpot announced last month that it was forced to cancel the Women's Tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in June, due to health and safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Organisers plan to return to the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2021.

The event will open on June 17 with a 38.4km stage to Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

The second stage, on June 18, will offer a 35.7km race to Burton Dassett in Warwickshire, where the participants will tackle the 1.7km ascent three times.

The racing will conclude on June 19 with a 35km circuit race held on a one-kilometre loop through the business district of Canary Wharf, London.