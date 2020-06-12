V-SERIES Women's Tour 2020 - Start list
By Cyclingnews
Boels Dolmans, Trek-Segafredo and FDJ highlight provisional roster
Boels Dolmans, Trek-Segafredo and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope highlight the 15 professional teams racing in the V-SERIES Women's Tour held from June 17-19. The three-stage virtual event will be streamed live on Cyclingnews daily with stages starting at 2 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. BST.
The top riders and teams will race each stage on the RGT Cycling virtual platform in support of Breast Cancer Now and Mind.
Other teams include Bigla-Katusha, Bizkaia Durango, CAMS Tifosi, Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling, Drops, Hitec Products Birk Sport, Lotto Soudal Ladies, Rally Cycling, Storey Racing, Team Breeze, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Great Britain.
Boels Dolmans, the number one ranked team in the world, will field a team that includes Jip van den Bos, Eva Buurman and Katie Hall. FDJ's team will field Stine Borgli, Victorie Guilman and Shara Marche. Trek-Segafredo's roster will include Abi van Twisk, Tayler Wiles and US national champion Ruth Winder.
"Having the opportunity to participate in the Virtual Women’s Tour will be a nice change to the monotony the riders are experiencing at home these days with no racing in the immediate future. The stages have something for everybody, and we tried to assemble a team that can compete well in all of them," said Ina Teutenberg, director at Trek-Segafredo.
"We’re still in the early stages of the preparation for the re-start of the season, but this event will give the riders some welcomed motivation. We want to be competitive in every single stage."
SweetSpot announced last month that it was forced to cancel the Women's Tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in June, due to health and safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Organisers plan to return to the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2021.
Preview the provisional rosters below.
V-SERIES Women's Tour - Provisional Start List
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|2
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|3
|Laura van Regenmortel (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|4
|Lizzy Banks (GBr)
|5
|Emma Norsgard Jørgensen (Den)
|6
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
|8
|Alica Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|9
|Cristina Martinez (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|10
|Jip van den Bos (Ned)
|11
|Eva Buurman (Ned)
|12
|Katie Hall (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|13
|Illi Gardner (GBr)
|14
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|15
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|16
|Katharina Hechler (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|17
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|18
|Victorie Guilman (Fra)
|19
|Shara Marche (Aus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|20
|Megan Barker (GBr)
|21
|Anna Docherty (GBr)
|22
|Jenny Holl (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|23
|Julie Solvang (Nor)
|24
|Mieke Kröger (Ger)
|25
|Lucy van der Haar (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|26
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
|27
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|28
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|29
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
|30
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
|31
|Britt Knaven (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|32
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA)
|33
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA)
|34
|Heidi Franz (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|35
|Megan Dickerson (GBr)
|36
|Louise Gibson (GBr)
|37
|Rebecca Richardson (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|38
|Lucy Gadd (GBr)
|39
|Corrine Hall (GBr)
|40
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Ella Barnwell (GBr)
|42
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
|43
|Anna Shackley (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|44
|Leah Dixon (GBr)
|45
|Kirsten Faulkner (USA)
|46
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|47
|Abi van Twisk (GBr)
|48
|Tayler Wiles (USA)
|48
|Ruth Winder (USA)
