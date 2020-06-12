Trending

V-SERIES Women's Tour 2020 - Start list

By

Boels Dolmans, Trek-Segafredo and FDJ highlight provisional roster

V-SERIES Women's Tour 2020
V-SERIES Women's Tour 2020 (Image credit: SweetSpot Group)
Boels Dolmans, Trek-Segafredo and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope highlight the 15 professional teams racing in the V-SERIES Women's Tour held from June 17-19. The three-stage virtual event will be streamed live on Cyclingnews daily with stages starting at 2 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. BST.

The top riders and teams will race each stage on the RGT Cycling virtual platform in support of Breast Cancer Now and Mind.

Other teams include Bigla-Katusha, Bizkaia Durango, CAMS Tifosi, Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling, Drops, Hitec Products Birk Sport, Lotto Soudal Ladies, Rally Cycling, Storey Racing, Team Breeze, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Great Britain.

Boels Dolmans, the number one ranked team in the world, will field a team that includes Jip van den Bos, Eva Buurman and Katie Hall. FDJ's team will field Stine Borgli, Victorie Guilman and Shara Marche. Trek-Segafredo's roster will include Abi van Twisk, Tayler Wiles and US national champion Ruth Winder.

"Having the opportunity to participate in the Virtual Women’s Tour will be a nice change to the monotony the riders are experiencing at home these days with no racing in the immediate future. The stages have something for everybody, and we tried to assemble a team that can compete well in all of them," said Ina Teutenberg, director at Trek-Segafredo.

"We’re still in the early stages of the preparation for the re-start of the season, but this event will give the riders some welcomed motivation. We want to be competitive in every single stage."

SweetSpot announced last month that it was forced to cancel the Women's Tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in June, due to health and safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Organisers plan to return to the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2021.

Preview the provisional rosters below.

V-SERIES Women's Tour - Provisional Start List

Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marissa Baks (Ned)
2Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
3Laura van Regenmortel (Ned)

Bigla Katusha
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
4Lizzy Banks (GBr)
5Emma Norsgard Jørgensen (Den)
6Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita)

Bizkaia Durango
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Elizabeth Holden (GBr)
8Alica Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
9Cristina Martinez (Spa)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
10Jip van den Bos (Ned)
11Eva Buurman (Ned)
12Katie Hall (USA)

CAMS Tifosi
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
13Illi Gardner (GBr)
14Katie Scott (GBr)
15Jo Tindley (GBr)

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
16Katharina Hechler (Ger)

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
17Stine Borgli (Nor)
18Victorie Guilman (Fra)
19Shara Marche (Aus)

Great Britain
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
20Megan Barker (GBr)
21Anna Docherty (GBr)
22Jenny Holl (GBr)

Hitec Products Birk Sport
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
23Julie Solvang (Nor)
24Mieke Kröger (Ger)
25Lucy van der Haar (GBr)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
26Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
27Danique Braam (Ned)
28Dani Christmas (GBr)

NXTG Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
29Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned)
30Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned)
31Britt Knaven (Ned)

Rally Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
32Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA)
33Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA)
34Heidi Franz (USA)

ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
35Megan Dickerson (GBr)
36Louise Gibson (GBr)
37Rebecca Richardson (GBr)

Storey Racing
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
38Lucy Gadd (GBr)
39Corrine Hall (GBr)
40Dame Sarah Storey (GBr)

Team Breeze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Ella Barnwell (GBr)
42Amelia Sharpe (GBr)
43Anna Shackley (GBr)

Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
44Leah Dixon (GBr)
45Kirsten Faulkner (USA)
46Lauren Stephens (USA)

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
47Abi van Twisk (GBr)
48Tayler Wiles (USA)
48Ruth Winder (USA)