Watch Evelyn Stevens' UCI Hour Record attempt live on Cyclingnews

Evelyn Stevens (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Evelyn Stevens will ride in front of a packed house at the newly covered Colorado Springs velodrome when she attempts to set a new UCI Hour Record Saturday, and you can watch this potentially history-making moment live on Cyclingnews.

The UCI Hour Record currently stands at 46.882km, set by Australian Bridie O'Donnell in January, but Stevens is hoping to smash that mark on Saturday.

Stevens is the second American woman to make an attempt. Molly Shaffer Van Houweling broke the long-standing record of 46.065km set by Leontien van Moorsel - without aerodynamic gear - in Mexico City in 2003. Van Houweling rode 46.273km over the hour in September 2015 in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Stevens' attempt will be the fourth by a woman since the UCI modernised the rules for the event in 2014, allowing any equipment that is legal for endurance track events. Sarah Storey fell short of breaking Van Moorsel's mark in February 2015. Bradley Wiggins currently holds the men's Hour Record at 54.526km.

You can watch the event live on Cyclingnews Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. (EST), 12 p.m. (MST).