WaowDeals unveil bright green kit for 2018

Image 1 of 2 The new WaowDeals Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: WaowDeals Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 2 The WaowDeals kit for 2018 (Image credit: WaowDeals Pro Cycling)

WaowDeals Pro Cycling, the new name of Marianne Vos' WM3 squad, have unveiled a drastically different look for the 2018 season. The Dutch team left the decision-making up to the fans, and it was the mainly green offering that garnered the support of the majority of the 3,000 that voted.

Fended off were two predominantly black designs, one with green dots across the jersey and the other with green and white rectangles. The winning design will certainly stand out in the peloton, with the main body of the jersey a dramatic lime green colour. In contrast, the sleeves will be black with a green geometric pattern in the same shade as the main body of the jersey.

Across the chest will be the new sponsor, WaowDeals, with their tag line "Pay less. Pay mobile. Be Green." The title sponsor also adorns the sleeves and the collar of the jersey. Technical partners Shimano and Ridley sit just above the primary sponsor with the women's WorldTour logo on the right chest panel.

The keen of eye will notice the little fox above the Ridley logo on the left of the jersey. The fox is the logo of Vos' new clothing company LaVos, which will produce all of the new kit for 2018. The current European champion launched the new brand at the Eurocycling XP last month in partnership with current team clothing supplier Giessegi.

The arresting jersey will be partnered with black shorts that have a trim around the bottom similar to that of the sleeves.

The 2018 season will be the second for the team after rising from the ashes of the RaboLiv squad. Called WM3 Pro Cycling for this season, they will become WaowDeals Pro Cycling next year after the digital payments company came on board at the start of October. Vos remains an integral part of the squad, with new riders Dani King and Sabrina Stultiens joining for the coming season while Kasia Niewiadoma moves to Canyon-SRAM.