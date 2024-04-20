Lizzie Deignan 'unlikely' to start Vuelta a Femenina as she recovers from broken arm

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Lidl-Trek rider given greenlight to train indoor

Picture by Andrew SmithSWpixcom 27032024 Cycling 2024 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Elizabeth Deignan of Lidl Trek
Lizzie Deignan's recovery is likely to exclude her from Vuelta a Femenina (Image credit: Andrew Smith/SWpix.com)

A potential start at the upcoming Vuelta a Femenina is looking increasingly unlikely as Lizzie Deignan continues to recover from a broken arm sustained in a crash at the Tour of Flanders last month. 

Lid-Trek confirmed to Cyclingnews that Deignan's recovery is going well and that her medical team has given her the green light to begin training indoors. However, her racing schedule is still on hold.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

