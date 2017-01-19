Vote for your favourite WorldTour kit of 2017 and win a signed Peter Sagan jersey

Vote for your favourite kits of 2017 (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

The 2017 road season is up and running at the Tour Down Under with a host of new kits in the WorldTour peloton on display in Australia.

To mark the start of the season we're offering you a chance to win a signed Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion jersey courtesy of Peter Sagan, personalised for you or a loved one!

All you have to do is click on the link below and vote for your favourite three jerseys in this year’s WorldTour – starting with your favourite and working down to third. We’ll then tally up the votes and announce the winning jersey, and the signed jersey winner after the Tour Down Under.

The poll closes at 22:00 GMT on Friday 20th January 2017. All usual terms and conditions apply.

Click here and get voting!