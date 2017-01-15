Ewan holds off Bennett and Sagan, Southam guests - podcast

Caleb Ewan celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest Tour Down Under podcast the team analyse Caleb Ewan's winning ride at the People's Choice Classic and hear from the Orica-Scott sprinter and his team boss Matt White.

Along with special guest, Tom Southam from Cannondale Drapac, we also pick apart the tactics of the race, and discuss who really is the leader at Orica Scott for the Tour Down Under and whether Peter Sagan can win the overall.

There's time to hear from the World Champion, along with Matt White, before we vote on the best WorldTour kits of 2017. Tom, of course, picks Cannondale-Drapac but his top three, and his least favourite also feature.

