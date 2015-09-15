Video: Tour of Britain race caravan goes the wrong way

Image 1 of 5 2015 overall winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel on the stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London. Image 4 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Wout Poels toast their Tour of Britain success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The race caravan (Image credit: Marcos Adami/BM Press)

Following the route is one of the fundamentals of bike racing but it doesn’t always go to plan. A misplaced sign, no sign at all, or perhaps a lapse in concentration, can see riders and cars go the wrong way.

It happened recently at the Tour of Alberta, when almost the entire peloton missed a turning after a race motorbike went the wrong way. Something similar happened to part of the race caravan at the Tour of Britain last Saturday. Fortunately the peloton made it through without a hitch but, led by a Tinkoff-Saxo car, several team vehicles and a Tinkoff-Saxo rider made for the wrong exit at a roundabout.

Fortunately nobody got too far in the wrong direction but watch this fan video from around one minute onwards while chaos ensues as the cars try to get back on course, don’t try this one at home.

