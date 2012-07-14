Video: Tour de France Stage 13 highlights
Greipel outsmarts Sagan in Le Cap d'Agde
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) scored his third victory of the 2012 Tour de France, narrowly edging out Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on Stage 13 in Le Cap d'Agde.
It may have been Bastille Day, but Frenchman Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) was robbed of a podium place by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) who took third after doing much of the early work in the lead up to the finish line.
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) maintained his overall lead, staying out of trouble as the peloton split in the windy conditions in the run in to the finish.
