Video: Tour De France Stage 11 highlights

Image 1 of 4 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) triumphs on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) wins stage 11 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continued his team's impressive turnaround after some difficulties leading up to the start of the Tour de France by winning the 11th stage - the second for his team after the previous day’s victory escape by Thomas Voeckler. It was the second mountain stage win at the Tour de France for the winner of the young rider classification in 2011.

Rolland began the day amongst the early breakaway of 28 riders and slowly but surely his companions fell behind over the day’s four classified climbs. Rolland was the last member to survive in front of the Sky-lead chasing group who was brought in by previous stage winner Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).

It was a day that would truly test Wiggins’ Sky team and they lived up to the task, heading into the final ascent with three teammates for support. There were a number of changes to the general classification, with Cadel Evans (BMC) slipping off the group after his daring attack on the Col du Glandon. He paid for his efforts but Wiggins consolidated his lead.