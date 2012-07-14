Video: Tour de France Stage 12 highlights

Image 1 of 4 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) recovers after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) has a snack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Millar won the fourth Tour de France stage of his career on Friday, and the first of this 99th edition for his team Garmin-Sharp on Stage 12.

Millar had been part of the five-man breakaway which took advantage of a heavily fatigued peloton following a tough few days in the Alps. Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud fought with Millar until the very end of the 226km stage, but the Scot's experience was evident as he outkicked the Frenchman to be first across the finish line.

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins remains the overall leader.