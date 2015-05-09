Video: Richie Porte's Team Sky Pinarello Bolide TT bike
Team mechanic shows off Australian's bike
Richie Porte (Team Sky) may have lost some seconds on his GC rivals in the opening team time trial at this year’s Giro d’Italia but the Australian will be conscious of the fact that there are still twenty stages and three-weeks of racing remaining.
The Australian rode the team time trial on his Pinarello Bolide machine, the same one he claimed victory on in the national championships back in January.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, shot at the start line of today’s stage, Team Sky’s mechanic Ryan Bonser runs through Porte’s time trial machine and all it’s features.
