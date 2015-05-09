Video: Richie Porte's Team Sky Pinarello Bolide TT bike

Image 1 of 6 Team Sky faltered and Porte lost a few seconds on his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) walks the stairs to the Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Australia TT champion Richie Porte has a special Pinarello Bolide TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 6 Team Sky used tri-spoke Pro front wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 6 Team Sky uses special 23mm TT tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 6 The Team Sky staff line-up the Pinarello bikes for the riders to do their warm-up routine (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) may have lost some seconds on his GC rivals in the opening team time trial at this year’s Giro d’Italia but the Australian will be conscious of the fact that there are still twenty stages and three-weeks of racing remaining.

The Australian rode the team time trial on his Pinarello Bolide machine, the same one he claimed victory on in the national championships back in January.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, shot at the start line of today’s stage, Team Sky’s mechanic Ryan Bonser runs through Porte’s time trial machine and all it’s features.

