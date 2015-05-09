Gallery: Giro d'Italia team time trial tech

The 22 teams in action in the Giro d’Italia wheeled out their best bike technology for the opening team time trial stage in San Remo, knowing that every second gained during the 17.6km course would be vital. Cyclingnews visited the teams in the paddock-style bus area near the start in San Lorenzo al Mare to check out the bikes in action.
Before the riders began their training and course inspection every bike was checked by the UCI race judges to ensure it respected rules on dimensions, handlebar length and height and that saddles were horizontal. One or two bikes didn’t quite fit into the special jig the UCI judges use and so mechanics were ordered to make rapid adjustments or even cut off the top of an aero bar.
Everyone was eventually allowed to race. All the bikes carry the UCI stickers than confirms they UCI approved frames.
There were no new time trial bikes in action in the Giro d’Italia but Cyclingnews spotted several custom bikes made for team leaders. Australian national champion Richie Porte (Team Sky) has a special green and gold Pinarello Bolide bike and has custom built aero handlebars made by Pinarello that allow the perfect fitting of the electronic gear changers.
2012 Giro d’Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal had a special naked black Cannondale Slice as his reserve bike. It was on the team car during the rider as the Canadian raced on a team issue-coloured Slice.
Fabio Aru and his Astana teammates rode a Specialized Shiv time trial bike fitted with Corima wheels. Most of the riders appeared to use Campagnolo mechanical components rather then electronic gears.
The stage winning Orica-GreenEdge team used black Scott Plasma bikes fitted with Shimano components and PRO wheels.
