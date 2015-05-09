Gallery: Giro d'Italia team time trial tech

Image 1 of 28 The Astana Specialized bikes await the riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 28 The Nippo Vini Fantini team is riding these De Rosa bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 28 Australia TT champion Richie Porte has a special Pinarello Bolide TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 28 Porte has a custom made cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 28 The green and gold brake cover (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 28 Team Sky used tri-spoke Pro front wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 28 Porte has customed made gear changers integrated into the bars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 28 Team Sky uses special 23mm TT tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 28 The Pinarello Bolide has rear facing drop outs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 28 The Team Sky staff line-up the Pinarello bikes for the riders to do their warm-up routine (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 28 The Etixx-QuickStep Specialized Shiv bikes await in the shade (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 28 Fabio Sabatini's bike was fitted with a 56 tooth aero chainring (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 28 The LottoNL-Jumbo team used black Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 28 The UCI officials checked every bike before the riders trained on the TTT course (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 28 A Movistar mechanic takes a Canyon bike to the UCI judges for dimension approval (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 28 The LottoNL-jumbo team used black Bianchi Aquila CV TT bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 28 Check out the stack and headtube on Robert Wagner's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 28 The bars are a single piece of carbon fibre with the changers mounted on the end (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 28 Simon Gerrans and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates all rode black Scott Plasma TT bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 28 The aero head tune of the Scott Plasma bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 28 The Lotto Soudal Ridley bikes have big aero seat posts (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 28 The Cannondale-Garmin team warmed up on their road bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 28 The aero seatpost area of the Cannondale Slice bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 28 Ryder Hesjedal has a black version of his Slice as a spare TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 28 The massive bottom brcket of the black Cannondale Slice (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 28 Like all the TT bikes, the Cannondale Slice is UCI approved (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 28 The BMC bikes await their riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 28 This Etixx-QuickStep Specialized Shiv bike had some extra grip on the saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The 22 teams in action in the Giro d’Italia wheeled out their best bike technology for the opening team time trial stage in San Remo, knowing that every second gained during the 17.6km course would be vital. Cyclingnews visited the teams in the paddock-style bus area near the start in San Lorenzo al Mare to check out the bikes in action.

Before the riders began their training and course inspection every bike was checked by the UCI race judges to ensure it respected rules on dimensions, handlebar length and height and that saddles were horizontal. One or two bikes didn’t quite fit into the special jig the UCI judges use and so mechanics were ordered to make rapid adjustments or even cut off the top of an aero bar.

Everyone was eventually allowed to race. All the bikes carry the UCI stickers than confirms they UCI approved frames.

There were no new time trial bikes in action in the Giro d’Italia but Cyclingnews spotted several custom bikes made for team leaders. Australian national champion Richie Porte (Team Sky) has a special green and gold Pinarello Bolide bike and has custom built aero handlebars made by Pinarello that allow the perfect fitting of the electronic gear changers.

2012 Giro d’Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal had a special naked black Cannondale Slice as his reserve bike. It was on the team car during the rider as the Canadian raced on a team issue-coloured Slice.

Fabio Aru and his Astana teammates rode a Specialized Shiv time trial bike fitted with Corima wheels. Most of the riders appeared to use Campagnolo mechanical components rather then electronic gears.

The stage winning Orica-GreenEdge team used black Scott Plasma bikes fitted with Shimano components and PRO wheels.