Video: Phil Anderson's analysis of Tour Down Under stage 6

Image 1 of 2 Tom Slagter celebrates in style (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Andre Greipel savours his 100th career victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Blanco Pro Cycling has started their 2013 in grand fashion with Tom Jelte Slagter winning the overall at the Santos Tour Down Under, just three days after the Dutchman notched his first professional victory on Stage 3.

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) stamped his authority on the final day of racing is Australia as he sprinted to his fourth stage win of this year's Tour Down Under for the 100th victory of the German's career.

Phil Anderson and Cyclingnews' Australian Editor Alex Malone take a look over the action from the concluding stage in Adelaide plus reflect on the both this year's edition and the future of the Tour Down Under.